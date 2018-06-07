You are here

Home > Transport

Honda to start selling HondaJet in Japan in 2019

It wants to tap demand for the plane from a growing class of high-net-worth individuals
Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180607_SMLHONDA7OQGT_3463365.jpg
"At the moment Japan lacks a strong culture of using business jets ... but the number of high-net worth individuals is competitive with that in the United States," says HondaJet CEO Michimasa Fujino.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Tokyo

HONDA Motor on Wednesday said it would start selling its six-seater business jet in Japan next year, as it seeks to expand global sales by tapping into demand from a growing class of high- net-worth individuals.

The carmaker is currently awaiting certification for the plane both at home and in China, after having already received US and European certifications over the past two years.

Honda said it had partnered trading house Marubeni for domestic deliveries of the jet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Marubeni will begin delivering the jets around the first half of 2019, pending certification, Honda said, adding it hoped to double Japan's total use of business jets over five years.

"At the moment Japan lacks a strong culture of using business jets ... but the number of high-net-worth individuals is competitive with that in the United States," HondaJet CEO Michimasa Fujino told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We want to target these customers to grow the market," said Mr Fujino, who is also the chief engineer of the business jet.

The HondaJet will come to Japan after Honda delivered its first aircraft in 2015 in the US.

Mr Fujino said he hoped to tap into the domestic market, where business jets are limited with around 90 in use at the moment, in its early stages and focus both on fleet sales and selling to individual customers.

The jet business is expected to become profitable about five years after its first full year of sales in 2016, he added.

Honda's jet has been in the making for over 30 years. It has been a labour of love for Mr Fujino, who confounded industry colleagues with the craft's engineering masterstroke: engines mounted on the wings, not the fuselage, that cut cabin noise and made space for a full-sized washroom, a first in its segment.

Honda hopes the plane will help varnish its brand image as a maker of cutting-edge technology products and that jet-engineering skills will raise the efficiency and performance of future car models.

Honda's US$5.25 million jet is the first aircraft developed by a carmaker since World War II. It sells the plane in North America, Europe and the Middle East, among other regions. REUTERS

Transport

Car COEs hit 8-year lows

ComfortDelGro taxi bookings up 9% y-o-y in May after Uber's exit

Acesian Star, Takenaka proceeding for arbitration over T4 dispute

Tesla's second 'Gigafactory' to be located in Shanghai

Elon Musk wins vote to stay on as chairman, says Tesla 'quite likely' to meet Model 3 goal

Honeywell to make flying safer by decoding accents in India

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening