Honda's UK output to resume on Monday after parts delays

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Honda said car production at its British factory will resume on Monday after transport-related parts delays halted output since Wednesday.
[LONDON] Honda said car production at its British factory will resume on Monday after transport-related parts delays halted output since Wednesday.

"Honda of the UK Manufacturing has confirmed to employees that full production operations will resume in all areas on Monday Dec 14," the...

