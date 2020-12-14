Honda's UK output to resume on Monday after parts delays

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Honda said car production at its British factory will resume on Monday after transport-related parts delays halted output since Wednesday.
"Honda of the UK Manufacturing has confirmed to employees that full production operations will resume in all areas on Monday Dec 14," the...
