Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

[BENGALURU] Honeywell International on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven plunge in air travel hit sales in its main aerospace business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to US$758 million, or US$1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from US$1.62 billion, or US$2.23 per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS