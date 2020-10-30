You are here

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 6:59 PM

[BENGALURU] Honeywell International on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven plunge in air travel hit sales in its main aerospace business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to US$758 million, or US$1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from US$1.62 billion, or US$2.23 per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS

