You are here

Home > Transport

Hong Kong faces commuter chaos after rare train derailment

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 10:40 AM

AK_mtr_1709.jpg
A rare train derailment disrupted services in Hong Kong on Tuesday, train authorities said, threatening commuter chaos during rush hour in the heart of the Asian financial hub.
PHOTO: @REALHKER_ / TWITTER

[HONG KONG] A rare train derailment disrupted services in Hong Kong on Tuesday, train authorities said, threatening commuter chaos during rush hour in the heart of the Asian financial hub.

The disruption to a usually seamless network used by nearly 6 million people every weekday happened after a train derailed while leaving a station in the city's Kowloon area, rail operator MTR Corp said.

Local media reported that one person was injured. MTR did not immediately give a reason for the accident.

Hong Kong's rail system has been a target of vandalism during recent pro democracy protests in the city with activists angry that MTR has closed stations to stop protesters gathering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Television footage on Tuesday morning showed hundreds of passengers trying to disembark from the derailed train. Public broadcaster RTHK said the train suddenly swayed and a door flew off before the train stopped.

Nearby stations were overcrowded with a backlog of trains unable to move and trains which normally run at two minute intervals were delayed to run at 12 minute intervals.

Shares of MTR fell 1.1 per cent in line with the broader Hang Seng Index which was down 1 per cent.

REUTERS

Transport

Airbus sees no major 2019 impact from possible US tariffs

Carworkers union goes on strike against GM for first time in 12 years

VW agrees to Australian settlement over diesel cheating

Philippine flight school trying to recruit more women to ease Asia's pilot shortage

Busted VW Beetles get 'pimped out' for hip youth in Ethiopia

GM faces US$50m losses a day as union digs in for strike

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

Sep 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tiong Seng, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Wing Tai, Jumbo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly