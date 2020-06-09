You are here

Home > Transport

Hong Kong govt says does not intend to hold Cathay Pacific stake long-term

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 3:57 PM

ym-cp-090620.jpg
Hong Kong's government does not intend to hold a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways long term after leading a rescue package to help it through the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government does not intend to hold a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways long term after leading a rescue package to help it through the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday.

Mr Chan said the bailout was intended to maintain the city's status as a major international aviation hub and the government had no plans to get involved in the company's operations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

France earmarks US$17b for struggling aerospace industry

Vietnam plans to resume flights to some virus-free countries

Honda suspends vehicle shipments after suspected cyberattack

Hyundai Development wants to renegotiate Asiana Airlines acquisition after debt surge

Austria to introduce 40-euro minimum flight price

Hong Kong government to lead Cathay Pacific bailout package: SCMP

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 04:02 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as hopes of a quicker global...

Jun 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Argentina is nationalising one of world's top soy suppliers

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentine President Alberto Fernandez dipped into the play book of his deputy, Cristina Fernandez de...

Jun 9, 2020 03:53 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,514....

Jun 9, 2020 03:48 PM
Banking & Finance

UniCredit eases travel ban, starts to ramp up return to office

[MILAN] UniCredit will allow essential work trips for many countries starting June 15, as it joins global rivals in...

Jun 9, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

Uber's Middle East unit Careem sees recovery after 80% slump

[DUBAI] Careem's ride-hailing business started to recover as governments in the Middle East began easing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.