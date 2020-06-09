You are here
Hong Kong govt says does not intend to hold Cathay Pacific stake long-term
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government does not intend to hold a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways long term after leading a rescue package to help it through the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday.
Mr Chan said the bailout was intended to maintain the city's status as a major international aviation hub and the government had no plans to get involved in the company's operations.
REUTERS
