Hong Kong MTR trains collide during trial run; one driver injured

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 8:37 AM

The collision of the two Mass Transit Railway (MTR) trains happened at around 3am on the Tsuen Wan line when the train operator was testing a new signalling system.
[HONG KONG] Morning commute in Hong Kong was disrupted on Monday after two subway trains collided in the wee hours during a trial run.

Two drivers, one injured in the leg, were taken to hospital. The other driver suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the police.

The collision of the two Mass Transit Railway (MTR) trains happened at around 3am on the Tsuen Wan line when the train operator was testing a new signalling system.

Photos of the incident showed damaged train cabins with doors unhinged. Shattered glass was strewn across the cabin floor.

One train was seen tilted up on one side and detached from the track.

Services on the Central to Admiralty section of the line have been suspended for the day. Commuters have been told to use alternative methods of transport.

Trains on the rest of the Tsuen Wan line, between Admiralty and Tsuen Wan stations, are running at three-and-a-half minute intervals as per normal, the MTR Corporation said.

This incident comes after the MTR suffered its worst-ever disruption led by signalling failure last October.

