Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60 per cent and a rise in monthly cash burn if the Asian financial hub puts into effect new measures requiring flight crew to quarantine for two weeks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60 per cent and a rise in monthly cash burn if the Asian financial hub puts into effect new measures requiring flight crew to quarantine for two weeks.

The airline said the expected curbs will increase their cash burn by about HK$300 million (S$51.32 million) to HK$400 million per month, on top of their current HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion levels.

REUTERS