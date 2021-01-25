You are here
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60 per cent and a rise in monthly cash burn if the Asian financial hub puts into effect new measures requiring flight crew to quarantine for two weeks.
The airline said the expected curbs will increase their cash burn by about HK$300 million (S$51.32 million) to HK$400 million per month, on top of their current HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion levels.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes