Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:06 PM

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60 per cent and a rise in monthly cash burn if the Asian financial hub puts into effect new measures requiring flight crew to quarantine for two weeks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The airline said the expected curbs will increase their cash burn by about HK$300 million (S$51.32 million) to HK$400 million per month, on top of their current HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion levels.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for