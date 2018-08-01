You are here

Hundreds evacuated from Paris metro after power cut

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 9:09 AM

Hundreds of commuters and holidaymakers were evacuated from one of Paris' busiest metro lines on Tuesday evening after a power failure halted the driverless trains.
[PARIS] Hundreds of commuters and holidaymakers were evacuated from one of Paris' busiest metro lines on Tuesday evening after a power failure halted the driverless trains.

The failure happened at around 8.10pm (1810 GMT) between two stations on Line 1 in the French capital's upmarket Marais district, a spokesman for the operator RATP said.

Traffic didn't fully resume until 11.30pm.

Passengers needed to be evacuated from at least eight trains, with many walking to the nearest station in the dark along the tracks.

The fire service said five people were treated for heat exhaustion after being stuck underground as France is experiencing a weeks-long heatwave.

The incident on Line 1 - which serves some of Paris' most popular landmarks including the Louvre, the Tuileries garden and the Champs-Elysees - comes after tens of thousands of people were stranded at a train station in the capital following an electrical fire over the weekend.

