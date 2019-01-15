You are here

Home > Transport

Hundreds of flights axed as fresh strike hits German airports

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 12:27 PM

BP_airports_150119_57.jpg
Hundreds of flights will be cancelled at eight German airports Tuesday, including at the nation's busiest travel hub Frankfurt, as security staff walk off the job in a deepening row over pay.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Hundreds of flights will be cancelled at eight German airports Tuesday, including at the nation's busiest travel hub Frankfurt, as security staff walk off the job in a deepening row over pay.

Germany's powerful Verdi union said the strike would last from 2am until 8pm (0100-1900 GMT) at the airports of Frankfurt, Munich, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dresden and Erfurt.

At least 220,000 travellers will be hit by cancellations and delays, the ADV airport association said, in a calculation that includes knock-on effects in other airports.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, which has axed 570 out of 1,200 scheduled flights, has urged passengers not to come to Europe's fourth-busiest airport during the strike hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The coordinated industrial action marks a major escalation in Verdi's dispute with employers, following walkouts at Berlin's airports last Monday and in Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn and Duesseldorf last Thursday.

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa accused Verdi of ramping up tensions "to an unacceptable extent".

The ADV airport association blasted the wave of strikes as "irresponsible".

"Verdi is unjustifiably carrying out these strikes on the backs of travellers, airlines and airports," ADV head Ralph Beisel said in a statement.

'NO RESPONSE' 

Verdi, which represents some 23,000 aviation security workers, said it was forced to ramp up pressure because talks with the BDLS employers' association were deadlocked.

"Employers did not respond to last week's warning strikes at all, they haven't come up with an improved offer," Verdi board member Ute Kittel told public broadcaster ZDF.

The union wants to see wages raised to 20 euros (S$31) per hour for workers carrying out passenger, freight, personnel and goods checks at all German airports.

Rates currently vary nationwide, with staff in some airports in eastern Germany earning around 14 euros hourly, compared with just over 17 euros for their peers in the capital and western parts of the country.

"Security is not worth less in the east, and the employees are not worth less," said Mr Kittel.

The BDLS has baulked at the proposed wage hike, instead offering pay bumps of up to 6.4 per cent.

The next round of talks is slated for January 23.

Lufthansa, among the airlines worst-hit by the strikes, said Verdi "has no interest in making its contribution to improving Germany as an aviation location".

"We already have the lowest quality security checks at the highest costs, compared to Europe and other countries around the world," said Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser.

The dispute is the latest upheaval for air travellers in Germany, after a series of strikes by Ryanair cabin and cockpit crew in the second of half of 2018, including two pan-European walkouts, caused huge disruptions.

AFP

Transport

Canada’s air controllers, purveyors of pizza goodwill

Ford, Volkswagen call off joint Detroit appearance to announce alliance

US car buyers swerve away from compact cars, sedans

Global auto leaders urge Trump administration to end trade turmoil

Nissan CEO calls for Renault board to review Ghosn findings

China car sales shrink for first time in two decades

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
3 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BP_SG_150119_56.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Business interruptions, cyber incidents top risks to Singapore firms in 2019: Poll

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Jan 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, Trek 2000, ST Engineering, CSE Global

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening