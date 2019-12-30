You are here

Home > Transport

Hundreds of flights delayed as fog engulfs northern India

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 9:23 PM

doc78moppv2zwwbf1zh6w5_doc78mnfo96hmp5edv55pf.jpg
Dense fog and hazardous air pollution blanketed northern India and disrupted hundreds of flights on Monday, as harsh winter weather sent temperatures plunging to near-record lows.
AP

[NEW DELHI] Dense fog and hazardous air pollution blanketed northern India and disrupted hundreds of flights on Monday, as harsh winter weather sent temperatures plunging to near-record lows.

New Delhi and surrounding parts of the country are regularly shrouded by haze that hits each winter due to build-up of vehicle fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from agricultural fires.

But thick cloud cover caused by the current cold snap has reduced visibility even further, with authorities blaming the weather for delaying more than 500 flights at the capital's airport.

Six people were killed in the nearby city of Noida when their car veered off the road in the fog and crashed into a canal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India's weather bureau said Delhi was on course to record its coldest December day since 1901, with a minimum temperature of 2.6 deg C early Monday.

SEE ALSO

India's Internet shutdowns cost carriers millions of rupees in lost revenue

In the northeastern state of Assam, zoo authorities put heaters in enclosures to protect tigers from the bracing conditions.

"The animals are not used to this and we are taking special measures to keep the animals, particularly the old ones, warm," Tejas Mariswamy of Assam zoo told AFP.

AFP

Transport

More than 150 flights cancelled in Germany as Lufthansa's Germanwings hit by strikes

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of rival with conditions

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

Trans-cab files preliminary document for next year's IPO comeback

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy’s dissenting shareholders to sue directors on company’s behalf

THE four Magnus Energy shareholders at the centre of a boardroom battle have applied to the High Court to sue seven...

Dec 30, 2019 09:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, corn

[BEIJING] China's agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically...

Dec 30, 2019 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical names ex-Cordlife CEO Wong Chiang Yin as new head honcho

THOMSON Medical Group has named public health specialist Wong Chiang Yin, a former chief executive of Cordlife Group...

Dec 30, 2019 06:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng CEO departs, former Coca-Cola VP to take over

MELVIN Teo is resigning as chief executive of beverage player Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS) from March 2020, and will be...

Dec 30, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly