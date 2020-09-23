You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai discussing concessions with EU regulators over Daewoo deal

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 9:57 PM

file7bk9elv033rah3u57x0.jpg
The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings is discussing concessions with EU antitrust regulators to allay concerns over its US$1.8 billion bid for rival Daewoo, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings is discussing concessions with EU antitrust regulators to allay concerns over its US$1.8 billion bid for rival Daewoo, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, in part a response to overcapacity in the sector, would reinforce the South Korean company's top position with a 21 per cent market share, and comes as rivals in China and Singapore make inroads.

The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal last December on concerns it could inflate prices and reduce competition in cargo shipbuilding, declined to comment.

Hyundai was not immediately available for comment, while Daewoo declined to comment.

Hyundai may face less onerous concessions after the EU competition enforcer dropped its concerns regarding the impact of the deal on the markets for large container ships, oil tankers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

SEE ALSO

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is now focusing solely on liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, one of the people said, which are used to transport LNG between Europe and the Middle East and North Africa.

EU regulators typically favour asset sales or the transfer of technologies or contracts to rivals to address competition concerns.

The Commission temporarily halted its probe on July 13, the third time it has done so. The previous two delays were due to the coronavirus crisis and also to it waiting for the companies to provide data.

Much of the EU's internal and external freight trade goes by sea, with European shipping companies major customers of Hyundai and Daewoo.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

Crisis-hit Qantas ends 30-year Wallabies sponsorship

Malaysia Airlines defers payments on RM1.5b Islamic bonds

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft; S$9m to co-fund projects

Tesla maps road to cheaper batteries for electric cars

Tesla signals entry to Singapore with job ads

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to start legal action against Facebook, Google, Twitter over content

[BANGKOK] Thailand's digital ministry said on Wednesday it would start legal action against Facebook, Twitter and...

Sep 23, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

With Chinese mining operations stymied, AsiaPhos mulls business restructuring

CATALIST-LISTED phosphate miner AsiaPhos is weighing a restructuring exercise to restore its financial position, the...

Sep 23, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Nike lifts S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a...

Sep 23, 2020 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust manager U-turns on currency hedging for divestment deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) entered into a foreign-exchange forward contract on Wednesday over the sale of its...

Sep 23, 2020 09:21 PM
Consumer

Mars drops Uncle Ben's brand image after racial stereotyping row

[BENGALURU] Mars said on Wednesday it was changing the name and branding of its Uncle Ben's rice products after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.