You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 1:08 PM

BP_Beijing_070319_68.jpg
Hyundai Motor Co is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in China as it reels from tumbling sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor Co is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in China as it reels from tumbling sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market.

The move by Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Motors was the number three automaker in China until 2016, highlights the reversal of fortunes in the world's biggest auto market that suffered its first contraction in decades last year.

Hyundai and Kia face major risks from the slowdown with the duo already grappling to fend off competition from local rivals and global players in China.

Hyundai "is reviewing production to enhance competitiveness and profitability", the South Korean company said in a statement on Wednesday. The plan includes "suspension, not closure of Plant 1 in Beijing", it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, which has three manufacturing plants in Beijing, said it has yet to decide when a suspension would start. However, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported that suspension could start as early as next month.

All of Hyundai's five factories in China are operated by its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp, at which about 2,000 employees have taken voluntary retirement or transferred to other factories, the statement said.

BAIC told Reuters that the joint venture, Beijing Hyundai, was currently discussing internally how to use existing capacity to build new energy vehicles. It did not comment on the possible suspension of the plant.

"In the next few years, Beijing Hyundai will continue to increase the proportion of new energy vehicles," a BAIC spokeswoman said.

Hyundai shares, which rose as much as 3.6 per cent on Thursday, were trading down about a per cent at 4.56am GMT.

"My view is that Hyundai is taking steps to closing the plant. It has been dragging its feet over a shutdown, and it is positive that they are finally taking action," Samsung Securities analyst Esther Yim said.

Hyundai's redesigned Sonata sedan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, has also sparked hopes that the automaker would be able to regain ground in its mainstay sedan segment, she said.

OVERCAPACITY

Hyundai's sales in China amounted to only half its total production capacity in the country last year.

China's auto industry has been slowing after a period of strong growth, hit by a weakening economy and the fallout of trade frictions with the United States.

For Hyundai, its troubles have been exacerbated by a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that hit demand for South Korean products in China over the past few years.

A lack of attractive models and strong branding also makes Hyundai vulnerable to competition, analysts and dealers say.

Hyundai will start to produce its new ix25 SUV at its latest plant in Chongqing from September, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The current ix25, Hyundai's second-biggest selling SUV, is made at the Plant 1 factory built in 2002.

Hyundai CEO Lee Won-hee last week said the company was considering cutting capacity in China, sources said.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota warns could leave UK under no-deal Brexit: Report

Gojek partners Doctor Anywhere to offer medical teleconsultation to drivers

Air Lease says Boeing signalling 'full speed ahead' for midsized jet

Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report

COE prices end mostly higher

Airport Reit proposal sets analysts abuzz

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Must Read

BP_HDB_070319_67.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

BP_HDB_070319_62.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

BP_Temasek_070319_43.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening