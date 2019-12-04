You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest 61 trillion won over next 6 years

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 1:23 PM

nz_hyundai_04133.jpg
Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (S$69.8 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one-third of the expenditure focused on electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

 

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (S$69.8 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one-third of the expenditure focused on electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

The South Korean carmaker unveiled a "Strategy 2025" roadmap that envisaged annual average spending of 10 trillion won, higher than previous years, and up from a 2018 figure of 6.1 trillion won.

Hyundai will devote about 20 trillion won of the total investment, spread across six years, to future technologies, it added.

It also set an ambitious deadline of 2025 to place itself among the world's top three makers of battery and fuel cell vehicles, with annual sales of 670,000 electric vehicles, including 560,000 battery-based cars.

Hyundai shares were up 2 per cent by 0136 GMT after the announcement, which included a plan to buy back 259.6 billion won worth of common shares.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

United Airlines buys 50 Airbus aircraft worth US$6.5b to replace Boeing 757s

Mercedes beats BMW in November, tightening US luxury-car race

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

US has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imported cars

Sending ship carbons to the bottom of the sea

Kenya forcing importers to use costly new Chinese railway

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 01:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand bourse sees more listings of foreign securities

[BANGKOK] Thailand expects more companies from neighbouring countries to raise funds on the local exchange through...

Dec 4, 2019 01:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.51% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Wednesday afternoon in line with the rest of Asia. This...

Dec 4, 2019 01:25 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

[BEIJING] Postal Savings Bank of China said investors had opted out of paying for 3 per cent of shares on offer in...

Dec 4, 2019 01:21 PM
Garage

TikTok in US class-action lawsuit over alleged China data transfer

[SAN FRANCISCO] A university student in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, which...

Dec 4, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years

[HONG KONG] Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly