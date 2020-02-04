You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai suspends production line over China outbreak

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 11:40 AM

nz_hyundai_040255.jpg
South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor halted operations at one of its assembly lines Tuesday because of a lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and is reviewing a wider suspension, a company spokeswoman said.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor halted operations at one of its assembly lines Tuesday because of a lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and is reviewing a wider suspension, a company spokeswoman said.

The global car industry operates on tight supply lines and was thrown into turmoil when Japan's Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in 2011 knocked out a Renesas Electronics factory producing a vital and widely used computer chip.

The virus outbreak in China had disrupted wiring component procurement, a Hyundai spokeswoman said.

"For now, the production line for the Genesis sedans at the Number 5 plant in Ulsan has been temporarily suspended," she said.

She could not estimate when production might resume and added the company was discussing possible suspensions of operations at more plants with its labour union.

SEE ALSO

Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities

"The situation doesn't look good," she said.

The deadly virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan - a centre for the auto industry in the world's second-largest economy - has resulted in 425 deaths and spread to more than 20 other countries.

It has prompted widespread business shutdowns in China and airlines around the world have cancelled flights, raising concerns about the hit to China's economy and beyond.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants and several overseas, including some in China.

Tuesday's move comes after the carmaker cancelled overtime factory hours at the weekend to produce its flagship Palisade sport utility vehicle, although production of those resumed on Monday.

Markets have struggled in recent days as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus, with analysts concerned about its impact on world economic growth.

AFP

Transport

Chinese cities to lose crucial Emirates flights as virus spreads

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears

British aviation industry outlines plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

Two AirAsia chiefs step aside amid Airbus bribery probe

Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Madrid

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities

[HONG KONG] A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical...

Feb 4, 2020 11:42 AM
Life & Culture

J Lo and the power of 50

[NEW YORK] Fifty years between wins for the Kansas City Chiefs, and 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez, whose halftime...

Feb 4, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise, Shanghai swings as investors track virus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Tuesday with Shanghai fluctuating between positive and negative as bargain-buyers...

Feb 4, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

US finalises rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department on Monday finalised a new rule to impose anti-subsidy duties on products...

Feb 4, 2020 11:13 AM
Life & Culture

The big takeaway from Australia: men’s and women’s tennis are in very different places

[MELBOURNE] Men's and women's tennis are in drastically different phases. The men have a triopoly that could quickly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly