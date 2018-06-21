You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai ties up with Audi to boost hydrogen cars

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

HYUNDAI reached a deal with Audi on Wednesday to collaborate on hydrogen car technology, hoping to boost an energy segment that has lagged behind battery electric vehicles.

The South Korean firm wants to increase the uptake of hydrogen cars, which are propelled by electricity generated by fuel cells but have been held back by a lack of infrastructure and the push for battery electric vehicles by the likes of Tesla.

The pair will be able to access each other's intellectual property and share components, including any new parts developed by Audi, which is responsible for hydrogen fuel cell technology in the Volkswagen Group, the world's biggest car seller.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hyundai hopes that the move will create greater demand for vehicles such as its ix35 model and bring down costs to make the technology profitable.

"We want to have competition between component suppliers," Sae Hoon Kim, the head of Hyundai's R&D fuel cell group, said in London. "We also want them (to) have competition with other suppliers, and that competition will bring down the cost."

Carmakers such as Toyota have touted the benefits of hydrogen vehicles, which take less time to refuel than the recharge times of battery electric cars, but are expensive and suffer from a lack of refuelling stations.

Many carmakers are focusing on battery electric vehicles, which can take between half an hour and half a day to recharge, but are increasingly able to use a growing network of charging points.

Car firms are teaming up to share the cost of developing greener technologies to replace combustion engines as regulators around the world crack down on emissions. GM and Honda have a partnership to jointly develop electric vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells that are expected to go on sale in 2020, while BMW is working with Toyota.

Mr Kim said a toughening of European Union carbon emission limits in 2025 would create a need for more hydrogen cars.

Hyundai sold 200 such models last year and expects to sell thousands this year, but Mr Kim said profitability was still far off. "100,000 or 300,000 vehicles per year per company - when that comes, I think we can make money," he said. REUTERS

Transport

COE prices for cars at eight-year lows

European passengers can expect more flight delays by 2040

Air India sale plan called off after failing to draw buyers

VW, Ford consider teaming up to develop commercial vehicles

Porsche takes a back seat as Korean cars grab top quality honours

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening