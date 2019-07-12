IAG ordered the Boeing Max because it was fed up with Airbus

IAG SA Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said frustration with Airbus SE over late jetliner deliveries was a factor in his decision to place a US$24 billion order for Boeing Co's grounded 737 Max model.

[BRUSSELS] IAG SA Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said frustration with Airbus SE over late jetliner deliveries was a factor in his decision to place a US$24 billion order for Boeing Co's grounded 737 Max model.

Cost and a desire to have a mixed narrow-body fleet weren't the only considerations in the purchase, with IAG experiencing a 70-day delay on average for handovers of the A320neo aircraft, which competes with the Max, the CEO said in an interview.

The outline deal for 200 737s, revealed at the Paris Air Show last month, "should be an indication not just to Airbus but to everybody that we're unhappy with their performance," Mr Walsh said in Brussels. "I know everybody interprets it as an issue of price, it's not."

Airbus has been battling to recover A320 delivery schedules after repeated production and design delays with engines, and more recently, the challenge of manufacturing bespoke cabins. A spokesman said the Toulouse, France-based company is working with customers to agree on revised dates.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

While Airbus has pledged to compete for IAG's order, announced as a letter of intent and not yet part of Boeing's official backlog, Mr Walsh said he fully intends to sign off on the deal and won't be approaching the European manufacturer, adding that he doesn't want to be "solely dependent" on one company for his group's entire narrow-body fleet.

For Boeing, the purchase by the British Airways parent marked a surprise show of faith in the Max from a respected buyer after the jet was grounded in March following two fatal crashes in five months. Mr Walsh, a former 737 pilot, said unparalleled scrutiny of the plane before it resumes flying should restore faith in the model among travelers.

"When the Max comes back into service it will have gone the most thorough examination of any aircraft anywhere, anytime," Mr Walsh said. "That's why I think people will have confidence in the aircraft." He told Bloomberg TV that he also has confidence in safety regulators, adding: "This is a good process."

Deliveries of Airbus's wide-body jets are also late, but to a lesser extent, and Mr Walsh said he's still engaging in talks on models including the A330. He also placed orders in Paris for the A321 XLR, the world's longest-range single-aisle plane.

Boeing separately said Thursday that 737 program chief Eric Lindblad is retiring after barely a year in the post. The logistical challenge of returning the Max to flight once cleared by regulators will now fall to Mark Jenks, who has been running the company's New Midmarket Airplane programme.

Max customers Ryanair Holdings Plc and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said this week they expect guidance for the lifting of the grounding to slip into October or later.

BLOOMBERG