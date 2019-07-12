You are here

Home > Transport

IAG ordered the Boeing Max because it was fed up with Airbus

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 8:40 PM

doc766sw2mb9p113jcwsevq_doc765e43vop1y1ff2wa5p7.jpg
IAG SA Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said frustration with Airbus SE over late jetliner deliveries was a factor in his decision to place a US$24 billion order for Boeing Co's grounded 737 Max model.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] IAG SA Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said frustration with Airbus SE over late jetliner deliveries was a factor in his decision to place a US$24 billion order for Boeing Co's grounded 737 Max model.

Cost and a desire to have a mixed narrow-body fleet weren't the only considerations in the purchase, with IAG experiencing a 70-day delay on average for handovers of the A320neo aircraft, which competes with the Max, the CEO said in an interview.

The outline deal for 200 737s, revealed at the Paris Air Show last month, "should be an indication not just to Airbus but to everybody that we're unhappy with their performance," Mr Walsh said in Brussels. "I know everybody interprets it as an issue of price, it's not."

Airbus has been battling to recover A320 delivery schedules after repeated production and design delays with engines, and more recently, the challenge of manufacturing bespoke cabins. A spokesman said the Toulouse, France-based company is working with customers to agree on revised dates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While Airbus has pledged to compete for IAG's order, announced as a letter of intent and not yet part of Boeing's official backlog, Mr Walsh said he fully intends to sign off on the deal and won't be approaching the European manufacturer, adding that he doesn't want to be "solely dependent" on one company for his group's entire narrow-body fleet.

For Boeing, the purchase by the British Airways parent marked a surprise show of faith in the Max from a respected buyer after the jet was grounded in March following two fatal crashes in five months. Mr Walsh, a former 737 pilot, said unparalleled scrutiny of the plane before it resumes flying should restore faith in the model among travelers.

"When the Max comes back into service it will have gone the most thorough examination of any aircraft anywhere, anytime," Mr Walsh said. "That's why I think people will have confidence in the aircraft." He told Bloomberg TV that he also has confidence in safety regulators, adding: "This is a good process."

Deliveries of Airbus's wide-body jets are also late, but to a lesser extent, and Mr Walsh said he's still engaging in talks on models including the A330. He also placed orders in Paris for the A321 XLR, the world's longest-range single-aisle plane.

Boeing separately said Thursday that 737 program chief Eric Lindblad is retiring after barely a year in the post. The logistical challenge of returning the Max to flight once cleared by regulators will now fall to Mark Jenks, who has been running the company's New Midmarket Airplane programme.

Max customers Ryanair Holdings Plc and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said this week they expect guidance for the lifting of the grounding to slip into October or later.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Airbus pulls anniversary book over fraud probe concerns

Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus

Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Head of Boeing's 737 Max programme to retire: company memo

Ford, Volkswagen to broaden global alliance

British warship goes to aid of tanker amid Iranian threats

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly