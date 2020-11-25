IMO's stance on greenhouse gases angers environmental lobby

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SEVERAL environmental organisations fumed in a joint statement following a key meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) last week that "governments have backtracked on their own commitments to urgently reduce climate-heating emissions from the shipping sector".
The IMO's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes