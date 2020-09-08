You are here

Home > Transport

In-flight WiFi boom shows travel is changing in Covid era

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 3:50 PM

[FRANKFURT] Thousands of passenger planes are still grounded, but in-flight internet is surging to new highs.

Data traffic over satellite company Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd's European Aviation Network rose to a record in the final week of August, according to Chief Executive Officer Rupert Pearce. Global airline traffic was still down almost 80 per cent in July compared to the same month a year earlier.

"It suggests there's some semblance of normality beginning to return to some segments of the aviation market," Mr Pearce said in an interview. He pointed to a partial recovery in short and medium-haul flights after pandemic travel restrictions were eased.

The data rebound also reflects new internet habits formed under lockdown, said Alexander Grous, an expert on airline strategy and economics at the London School of Economics, who has previously written research on behalf of Inmarsat.

"Lots of users are basically two to three times more likely now to connect and stay connected on board than they were at the beginning of the year, before Covid," Grous said by phone.

SEE ALSO

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The potential for an airline data boom may reassure the institutions that bought Inmarsat last December in the UK's second-biggest take-private deal of 2019.

The US$3.4 billion acquisition by Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was partly a bet on surging airline connectivity.

Inmarsat's European Aviation Network has been ramping up capacity since its launch in July 2019. The company partners with terrestrial mobile networks like Deutsche Telekom AG and can deliver up to 100 megabits per second to a plane.

The in-flight broadband business was "going gangbusters" when the buyout deal was struck, said Pearce. A few months later, Covid-19 left many airlines fighting for survival.

Last month, rival satellite operator Intelsat SA bid US$400 million for Gogo Inc's inflight Wi-Fi business, in another long-term bet on in-flight internet. Gogo has no satellites of its own and buys capacity from satellite operators to connect its onboard modems and antennas.

More deals may be in the offing.

The Intelsat-Gogo deal is "a logical move," said Mr Pearce. "There may well be assets that come up that make sense for us to agglomerate."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

Trees, birds, ponds: Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

US aviation authority investigating Boeing 787 manufacturing flaws

Growing non-aviation revenue streams will be key for Sats in near to mid-term

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 03:55 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets diverged in opening deals on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 per...

Sep 8, 2020 03:52 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares finish higher on stimulus hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares settled higher on Tuesday as sentiment was boosted by a report that banks would be...

Sep 8, 2020 03:47 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Government & Economy

Government reviewing Singapore nightlife operators' suggestions to help industry restart

THE government is reviewing suggestions from nightlife and entertainment operators to support the industry - one of...

Sep 8, 2020 03:46 PM
Banking & Finance

UK opens books on launch of new 15-year bond

[LONDON] Britain opened order books on Tuesday for the sale of several billion pounds' worth of a new government...

Sep 8, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

India's economy to contract 11.8% in current fiscal year

[NEW DELHI] India's economy is projected to contract 11.8 per cent on the year in the current fiscal year beginning...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.