You are here

Home > Transport

India antitrust body to probe Maruti Suzuki for discounting practices

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 12:47 PM

AK_ms_0507.jpg
India's antitrust body on Thursday said it had ordered an investigation into how the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki controls discounts its dealers offer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's antitrust body on Thursday said it had ordered an investigation into how the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki controls discounts its dealers offer.

Reuters reported in May the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers.

The CCI has now asked its investigations unit to complete the probe within 150 days.

Car makers at times set a limit on discounts to ensure there is no price war among dealers but Indian law says the practice, described as "resale price maintenance", is prohibited if it causes "appreciable adverse effect on competition in India".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CCI on Thursday said a detailed probe was needed to assess the methods used by Maruti as the allegations showed it was a "fit case for investigation in respect of the alleged resale price maintenance arrangement".

"We have seen the order on CCI web site. We are examining the same," said a Maruti spokesperson.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is a household name in India where it commands a 51 per cent market share. It sold 1.73 million passenger vehicles in the year to March and has nearly 3,000 dealers in the country.

In a similar case in 2017, South Korean firm Hyundai Motor Co's India unit was fined US$12.5 million by CCI for antitrust violations, including resale price maintenance.

An appeals court overturned the fine on Hyundai last year, citing lack of evidence, but the CCI has challenged the ruling at India's Supreme Court. The case is still pending.

The CCI said it started looking into the Maruti case in November 2017 after a person identifying himself as a dealer wrote to it and alleged dealers were not being permitted to give extra discounts to their customers in the western part of the country.

Maruti also conducted "mystery shopping" through an agency in which a fake customer visited dealers to check whether extra discounts were being offered or not, the person alleged, according to the CCI. If dealers offered extra discounts, Maruti imposed a penalty on them, the person continued.

Maruti argued it does not impose a discount control policy and the complaint should be quashed, but the watchdog disagreed.

The CCI said it was not convinced by Maruti's argument that penalties are imposed on account of "violation of schemes and guidelines launched by the dealers and their failure to ensure consumer satisfaction."

REUTERS

Transport

Electric scooters zip into traffic chaos in Latin America

India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement

Grannies in running shoes are delivering ramen for Uber in Japan

Boeing Max grounding sees superjumbos used for short hops

Boeing makes US$100m pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support

2019 Honda Accord: Will it strike Accord with Singaporeans?

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Must Read

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

AK_sgsl_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

Jul 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: The Hour Glass, Koufu, Asian Healthcare Specialists, ST Group, HMI

AK_sgworkers2_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening