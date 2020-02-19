You are here

Home > Transport

India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others: sources

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 3:28 PM

AB_spicejet_190220.jpg
Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo, and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW DELHI] Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo, and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2015 ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices after similar fares were being offered on certain routes by IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, state-run Air India and now-defunct Jet Airways.

The CCI inquiry, which included an analysis of the algorithms airlines to determine ticket fares, found that all five airlines were working independently, the three sources said.

"No direct evidence of cartelisation was found," said one of the sources, who added the investigation also did not reveal any communication among airline executives to fix prices.

Budget airline IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, said in a statement "the case is without merit" and added that it has been cooperating with the investigation.

SEE ALSO

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

The second-biggest airline, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India and Jet Airways did not respond to a request for comment. The CCI did not respond to questions from Reuters.

An adverse finding could have led to a fine of up to three times the profit made in each year prices were fixed, or 10 per cent of annual revenue, whichever is higher. Indian airlines are already grappling with slow growth in air traffic.

Details of the CCI case, which was investigated in two phases, have not been made public in line with the watchdog's practice.

The agency, whose senior members are reviewing the investigation findings, has not made a final ruling and could further extend the investigation. But two of the sources said the airlines were likely to be cleared.

The CCI's investigation arm had already produced a report in 2016 saying no antitrust practices were detected. The agency directed a further probe into fare-determining software and seat-allocation patterns, a second source said.

Antitrust lawyer Gautam Shahi, who is not involved in the case, said a finding of no antitrust misconduct would be a big relief for a sector that has faced intense scrutiny.

In a separate antitrust case in 2018, the CCI found that IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet had colluded over fuel surcharge rates on cargo flights, fining them a total of 544 million rupees (S$10.6 million). The airlines have appealed that judgment. 

REUTERS

Transport

Qatar increases stake in British Airways' owner IAG to 25.1%

China mulls cash injections, mergers to bail out airlines: sources

SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailer Tada gets rare win amid crackdown

Grab ties up with air taxi firm to conduct feasibility study in South-east Asia

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Foreign pilots at China airlines return home on unpaid leave as demand plummets

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 03:36 PM
Transport

Qatar increases stake in British Airways' owner IAG to 25.1%

[LONDON] Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its holding in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1 per...

Feb 19, 2020 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

[SHENZHEN] While coronavirus fears curtail much of China's bustle, traders are getting back to business at the world...

Feb 19, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease transport curbs, restore production

[BEIJING] Big manufacturing hubs on the Chinese coast are starting to loosen curbs on the movement of people and...

Feb 19, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

CSL, Cochlear help Australian shares snap 2 sessions of losses

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday as CSL and Cochlear hit record highs and worries about the...

Feb 19, 2020 03:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

[HANOI] Vietnam will more than double its power generation capacity over the next decade to support a fast-growing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly