You are here

Home > Transport

India planning roadshows for Air India sale: sources

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

INDIA is considering inviting expressions of interest to sell Air India Ltd by the end of next month as the government aims to complete the transaction this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The government will conduct roadshows as well as be open to meet prospective buyers even before the expressions of interest are sought, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions are private. The process is likely to allow the bidders to look at the accounts of the airline except for some portions that are confidential and also see the share purchase agreement, they said without providing details.

The potential bidders will have the option to make suggestions for changes in the sale terms during the process of expressing their interest in the deal, the people said. The government is looking to sell all its stake in the carrier, they said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DS Malik, a spokesman of the ministry of finance, did not immediately answer two calls made to his mobile phone. Dhananjay Kumar, a spokesman of Air India, declined to comment.

The plan is being prepared after the government's attempt to partially exit the carrier failed to attract any bidder last year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget presentation for the current financial year said the government will revive plans to sell Air India and the divestment would be part of the government's efforts to raise 1.05 trillion rupees (S$20.8 billion) selling stakes in state-run companies.

Air India, which is surviving on a 300-billion-rupee taxpayer-funded bailout, has failed to maintain its market dominance as a slew of carriers including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd started to offer ultra-cheap, on-time flights more than a decade ago.

The state-run airline has total debts of US$8.4 billion and posted losses of more than 76 billion rupees last year, according to provisional estimates. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Critical cruising questions

Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after months of restrictions following India standoff

Ryanair pares plans as Boeing Max crisis hits 2020 airline growth

Nissan bets on new driverless sports car to heal image after Ghosn scandal

Boeing Max crisis hits airline growth as Ryanair pares plans

Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

unnamed.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly