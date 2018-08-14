You are here

Home > Transport

India's Jet Airways says evaluating funding options to meet liquidity needs

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 12:00 AM

[MUMBAI] Indian carrier Jet Airways has said it is considering various options on priority to meet its funding requirements, reaffirming that its revenue-boosting and cost-cutting measures have started to show results.

In a statement on Monday, Mumbai-based Jet however ruled out a potential stake sale or plans to monetise its investment in its frequent flier programme, calling local media reports on the subject "purely speculative".

Jet, which is part-owned by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, said the company's relationship with its strategic partner is "very strong and continues to grow further."

The airline also said there were no differences between the company and its statutory auditors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jet last week deferred its quarterly earnings report, telling stock exchanges that its audit committee had not signed off on them "pending closure of certain matters".

"Jet Airways remains committed to turnaround its business and make appropriate disclosures on material information," it added.

A source previously told Reuters that Jet told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, but the company denied the report and said it is confident of cutting costs and keep its planes flying. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by David Evans)

REUTERS

Transport

Audi's Stadler likely turned blind eye to rigging, court says

Heathrow Airport passport queues reached two-and-a-half hours in July data

Vietnam's Vinfast in deal with Siemens for technology to make electric buses

US investigators find black box of crashed Seattle plane

Malaysia seeks US$35m private jet linked to 1MDB scandal

Tesla killers are arriving from Jaguar, Porsche, Audi and more

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening