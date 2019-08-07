You are here

Home > Transport

India's top airline IndiGo co-founder says feud still unresolved

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

A CO-FOUNDER of India's biggest airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, said reports that a truce had been brokered between him and another co-founder Rahul Bhatia over disagreements on corporate governance were "false and misleading".

In a letter dated Aug 5, Mr Gangwal told the board of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd that issues between him and Mr Bhatia remained unresolved.

Mr Gangwal last month alleged violations of corporate governance rules at InterGlobe, calling for India's securities regulator to intervene. At the centre of Mr Gangwal's complaint were Bhatia-controlled IGE Group's significant controlling rights over IndiGo, which he alleged allows them to carry out "questionable" transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the latest letter, disclosed by InterGlobe to exchanges on Tuesday, Mr Gangwal said he did not back a proposal by the airline to expand its board of directors to 10, arguing that it would benefit IGE and help it "rework and dilute" an agreed-upon policy on related-party transactions.

InterGlobe lost US$1 billion in market value on July 10 after Mr Gangwal disclosed his complaint to regulators, although the shares have recouped most of those losses since then.

The stock rose around 2 per cent on July 24 after the Economic Times reported that InterGlobe chairman M Damodaran had brokered a truce between the co-founders. REUTERS

Transport

New licensing framework tightens reins on private-hire firms

Of plights, perils, piracy and politics

UK joins US for maritime security mission in Gulf

Car market slowdown 'threatens jobs at Bosch'

Air China to suspend Beijing-Hawaii flights amid weak travel demand

Mercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly