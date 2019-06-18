You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia ferry sinking leaves at least 15 dead

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 1:08 PM

[JAKARTA] At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry sank off the Indonesian island of Java, police said on Tuesday, the latest maritime accident to hit the archipelago nation.

The overloaded boat was carrying around 50 people when it overturned on Monday in rough seas near Madura island, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

Search and rescue teams found 13 bodies Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of dead to 15, with 31 survivors.

Rescuers are searching for at least three people officially listed as still missing. But local reports have suggested that there could be more victims not on the official manifest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's suspected that the boat was overloaded," Mr Frans said in a statement.

"The boat was hit by a large wave, overturned and sank."

The 10m long traditional vessel was found by fishermen shortly after it was swamped, he added.

Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands, where many use ferries and other boats to travel despite poor safety standards.

More than 160 people died when a passenger ferry sunk into the depths of one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island last year.

More than 300 people are estimated to have drowned in 2009 when a ferry sank between the islands of Sulawesi and Borneo.

AFP

Transport

Japan unveils moves to stop car crashes caused by elderly

China renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push

Airbus jumps ahead in Paris while Boeing flounders

Heathrow plans staged opening of third runway to cut costs

SMRT, SBS Transit sign MOU with ST Engineering

Boeing crisis, trade tensions cast pall over Paris Airshow

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening