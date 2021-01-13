You are here

Indonesia finds black box from Sriwijaya Air's plane crash

Plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta's main airport
Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210113_BLACK__4404474.jpg
A part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jakarta

INDONESIAN authorities have retrieved one of the black boxes from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend, a navy spokesman said on Tuesday.

The recording device was being transported to Jakarta's port, spokesman Fajar Tri Rohadi told Reuters.

Local television footage had earlier showed a white plastic box holding the device aboard a speed boat.

It was not immediately clear if it was the plane's flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder that had been recovered.

The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta's main airport.

Earlier on Tuesday, more human remains were found at the crash site, as well as personal effects such as wallets containing identification cards.

The plane was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens.

It was the second major air crash in Indonesia since 189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX also plunged into the Java Sea soon after taking off from Jakarta.

The jet that crashed on Saturday is a largely different design.

Once the flight data and cockpit voice recorders are recovered, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has said it expects to be able to read the information in three days. REUTERS

