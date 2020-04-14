You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia overtakes Japan as virus upends aviation pecking order

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 2:55 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has overtaken Japan to become the world's third-biggest aviation market as airlines continue to slash passenger capacity because of the coronavirus, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide.

The country's scheduled capacity is now 2.1 million seats, down 7.8 per cent from last week, but just ahead of Japan's after a drop of nearly 15 per cent there. Chinese capacity rose 7.2 per cent to 8.7 million seats, making it the biggest market. The US has fallen nearly 27 per cent to 8.2 million this week, data from OAG show.

A resilient domestic market has helped shield Indonesia to a degree, though capacity is still down 33 per cent from the Jan 20 week and virus containment efforts are being stepped up amid warnings that infections could climb to 95,000 by the end of next month from about 4,500 now. President Joko Widodo last week banned government employees from traveling during Ramadan and urged the public to avoid taking trips at what is typically a peak travel time in the world's fourth-most populous nation.

"Domestic markets have fared much better than international sectors," OAG analyst John Grant wrote in his weekly blog, noting that domestic capacity accounts for 85 per cent of all seats globally. China helped drive a 1 per cent weekly recovery in Northeast Asia with 600,000 additional domestic seats, according to OAG.

"Increasing demand and the seasonal May holidays are expected to see further recovery in this particular market," Mr Grant said. The "Big Three" of Air China Ltd, China Southern Airlines Co and China Eastern Airlines Corp all reported increases in week-on-week capacity, he said.

SEE ALSO

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

Many regional markets are operating at less than 15 per cent of historic capacity. On Jan. 20, 790 airlines planned to operate scheduled services compared with 590 this week, a drop of 25 per cent, Mr Grant said. Some carriers that usually would operate over 1 million seats a week at this time of year aren't flying at all, such as Ryanair Holdings Plc, EasyJet Plc, AirAsia BHD and Turkish Airlines, he added.

"The middle to end of May appears the latest thinking in terms of bringing back some capacity but the situation remains extremely fluid," Mr Grant said. "Next week's data will take us below the 30 million weekly seats mark from which point we look forward to seeing capacity growth return."

OAG previously forecast that cuts could bottom nearer 40 million seats.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

Japan carmakers will recover fast with Honda a buy, Goldman says

CDL to expand EV charging points in new and existing developments

Ford expects US$600m Q1 loss due to coronavirus

Operations at three ports run by India's Adani disrupted -sources

Japan's Narita Airport offers cardboard beds for travellers awaiting coronavirus all-clear

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 03:01 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

[SYDNEY] Cash-strapped Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd entered a trading halt on Tuesday, citing ongoing discussions...

Apr 14, 2020 02:57 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 3.1%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 3.1 per cent on Tuesday as hopes for US measures to jump-...

Apr 14, 2020 02:49 PM
Transport

Japan carmakers will recover fast with Honda a buy, Goldman says

[TOKYO] The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Japanese automakers' combined operating profit by 38 per cent this...

Apr 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Technology

Singapore's Camtech, JN Medsys to boost supply of Covid-19 test kits

TWO Singapore firms, Camtech Diagnostics and JN Medsys, are planning to boost the production of two Covid-19 test...

Apr 14, 2020 02:22 PM
Life & Culture

'Balconies, life, art': Berlin's shut-in artists show their work

[BERLIN] Berlin's art galleries are closed, but the art scene is rising to the occasion as around 50 artists join a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.