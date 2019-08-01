You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia plans overhaul of vehicle rules to form electric-car hub

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 7:46 AM

nz_electriccar_010831.jpg
Indonesia is planning a slew of incentives for electric-car manufacturers and drivers, to help bolster a sector that has already attracted investment from Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Group Corp, according to a draft government strategy seen by Bloomberg.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is planning a slew of incentives for electric-car manufacturers and drivers, to help bolster a sector that has already attracted investment from Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Group Corp, according to a draft government strategy seen by Bloomberg.

The measures are aimed at accelerating the adoption of battery-powered cars in Indonesia and building a base for the production and export of such vehicles. They include lower taxes for manufacturers and buyers of electric cars, and benefits for EV (electric vehicles) owners, such as special parking areas, the draft that's only awaiting the president's approval shows.

The country is vying with nearby Singapore and Thailand to become the dominant force in South-east Asia for electric cars, part of an effort to fortify the local economy and reduce reliance on imported oil. Indonesia, one of the largest untapped markets for electric vehicles, wants EVs to constitute a quarter of its car production by 2030 as it tries to bring in more global companies.

President Joko Widodo is set to sign the new rules into force "very soon", Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Teten Masduki, head of the presidential special staff, declined to comment, while a presidential spokesman, Erlin Suastini, didn't return calls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rules would change taxation of vehicles so they would be levied based on fuel consumption and carbon emissions instead of body type and engine size, favouring electrified vehicles. Under current rules, a US$65,000 BMW X3 sDrive sport utility vehicle carries a lower luxury tax rate than a US$58,000 Hybrid-powered Toyota Camry because sedans have been considered a more luxurious car type.

The new rules will also require carmakers to gradually increase the amount of locally produced parts to 80 per cent by 2029, according to the draft. Motorcycle producers would need to meet that requirement already in 2026.

A number of global carmakers have decided to commit billions dollars worth of investment even before the new rules have kicked in. Toyota, which has the biggest market share in Indonesia, has said it plans to spend US$2 billion to build hybrid vehicle plants in the country.

Hyundai Motor Co is set to build two plants, including an electric-vehicle unit, in Indonesia by investing US$1 billion, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan. SoftBank said this week it will invest US$2 billion in Indonesia through ride-hailing giant Grab over the next five years and plans to explore investment opportunities in the country's electric-vehicle, battery and renewable energy sectors.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

SIA posts 21% lower Q1 net profit of S$111m

Brexit, subsidy row cloud strong Airbus profits

Audi ex-CEO Stadler charged with fraud in diesel cheating

San Miguel set to win 735.6b peso Philippine airport project

UK carmakers say weak pound won't offset no-deal Brexit tariffs

Aston Martin shares plunge to new low as carmaker slumps to half-year loss

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_Federal Reserve_010819_12.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly