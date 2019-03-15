You are here

Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report: safety agency head

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 12:27 PM

Indonesia plans to speed up the release of the report into its investigation of the October crash of Lion Air Boeing 737 that killed all 189 people on board to "between July to August", the head of the nation's transport safety committee KNKT said on Friday.
[BENGALURU] Indonesia plans to speed up the release of the report into its investigation of the October crash of Lion Air Boeing 737 that killed all 189 people on board to "between July to August", the head of the nation's transport safety committee KNKT said on Friday.

The crash was the world's first of Boeing Co's 737 Max jet. A second deadly incident occurred on Sunday with the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that killed all 157 people on board. KNKT head Soerjanto told Reuters his agency would speed up its investigation and release the report months earlier than its original timeline of the fall of 2019.

Transport

