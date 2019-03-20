Interest from some local, foreign firms to buy Malaysia Airlines, Mahathir says

Some local and foreign firms have expressed interest in buying Malaysia Airlines, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday.

Malaysia was still studying options for the financially troubled national carrier, he told reporters.

"There are certain parties who are interested to buy (the airline), so we don't reject (the possibility of selling)," he said, adding, "We will study it, whether we can sell or not."

