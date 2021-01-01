You are here

Home > Transport

Iran allocates US$150,000 for each family of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210101_LLIRAN1_4389258.jpg
Soldiers carrying a coffin containing the remains of one of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine on Jan 19, 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dubai

IRAN'S Cabinet on Wednesday allocated US$150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Describing Iran's handling of the situation as "unacceptable", Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

According to the IRNA report, an Iranian government statement said: "The cabinet approved the provision of US$150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ukraine's foreign ministry said the compensation should be set through talks, taking into account international practice, after establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice.

"The Ukrainian side expects from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the aircraft shooting down," ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had yet to implement earlier agreements, without giving details.

"This situation is especially unacceptable, since we are talking about the fate of innocent people," Mr Nikolenko said.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne added in an emailed statement that "negotiations on reparations" are the best avenue available "to hold Iran accountable for its actions." Canada has played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.

Iran's transport minister Mohammad Eslami told state television that the final report on the crash had been sent to the countries participating in the investigation.

Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said an indictment will be issued in less than a month against "those whose negligence caused the accident", the semi-official news agency Fars reported. Iranian officials have said the case was being handled by a military court.

In a preliminary report in July, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization blamed a misaligned radar system and lack of communication between the air defence operator and his commanders for the downing of the plane.

Under United Nations rules, Iran retains overall control of the air investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated.

A spokesman for the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed by email that it has received the draft report from Iran. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

The smart car buying guide

Pentagon keeps US$398b F-35's full-rate production on hold

Singapore air crew to undergo more PCR tests, minimise contact during layovers: CAAS

Boeing 737 Max resumes flying US passengers after 2-year halt

Airbus nears 550 deliveries in year derailed by Covid-19

Brexit border chaos forces truckers to shun UK deliveries

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

[BEIJING] Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is planning a facility in China to produce the Covid-19 vaccine...

Dec 31, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

AFTER experiencing the "most severe downturn" since independence, Singapore's economy is on track for a rebound in...

Dec 31, 2020 05:56 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Dec 31, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 17.20...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments: sources

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for