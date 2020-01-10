You are here

Home > Transport

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 12:14 AM

doc78rvweccl6ghiweq7j7_doc78reb1eqa889y7c0mtg.jpg
The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed in an initial report as Ukraine said it's examining scenarios including a missile strike and terrorism.
REUTERS

[TEHERAN] The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed in an initial report as Ukraine said it's examining scenarios including a missile strike and terrorism.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 disappeared from radar screens at 8,000 feet, and witnesses said they saw it on fire in the air, according to Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation. The flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders were damaged but their core memory appears to be accessible, the report said.

The findings are the first officially released from a probe fraught with difficulty amid heightened US-Iranian tensions. Ukraine added to confusion around the crash, saying it's looking at whether the jet was downed by a missile or bomb after Iran had insisted it fell victim to a technical failure or engine fire.

The scenarios are among several that might explain the disaster, National Security & Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Facebook, pointing to supposed evidence of missile debris found near the crash site and circulated on the Internet. The head of Iran's accident-investigation office said no such parts were found and that any images are false.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alternative possibilities put forward by Ukraine include a collision with a drone or other flying object, as well as destruction of an engine due to technical reasons, Mr Danilov said.

SEE ALSO

Safe haven units yo-yo after Iran strike on US base

Iran has invoked an international agreement to get assistance from other countries involved in the tragedy, and Ukraine said its contingent includes experts who participated in a probe into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, downed in 2014 by a surface-to-air missile during the conflict over Crimea and the eastern Donbas region.

American agencies including the National Transport Safety Board are weighing whether it's legal to engage with Iranian authorities under terms of sanctions against the country, according to people familiar with the matter. They're also concerned about sending people to Iran given recent military strikes.

The latest comments from Ukraine add to confusion about what led the Kyiv-bound 737-800 to plunge from the sky near Teheran minutes after taking off, killing all of the 176 people aboard.

A video purportedly shot by a bystander showed flames coming from the jet as it streaked across the night sky and burst into a fireball on impact. "The plane is on fire," an unidentified male can be heard saying. "In the name of God, God help, call the firefighters."

Iranian authorities initially blamed technical issues and then an engine fire. Ukraine International said it didn't "even consider" the possibility of crew error, and the Ukrainian embassy in Teheran ruled out terrorism before amending its statement to offer no comment on possible causes.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on parties not to "manipulate" the events, saying no conclusions can be drawn until experts have considered all of the evidence.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

Lebanon bans Ghosn from foreign travel

World's largest car market reports second straight annual decline

New electric car models make debut at bigger Singapore Motorshow

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and...

Jan 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

[DALLAS] Boeing's costs would rise an estimated US$5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying...

Jan 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam meets new China liaison, vows to curb violence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Beijing's new liaison to the city, Luo Huining, at her...

Jan 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Transport

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday tweaked its guidance on how many cars it sold in 2019, saying...

Jan 9, 2020 10:56 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall, ranks of unemployed swelling

[WASHINGTON] New applications for US jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labour market...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly