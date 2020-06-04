Is going for gas environmentally sound?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AWAY from the very pressing immediate demands of coping with Covid-19 the debate over what should fuel the world's merchant fleet over the next two or the decades continues.
Political pressure to reduce carbon emissions continues to build up and, increasingly, economic levers are being...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes