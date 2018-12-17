You are here

Home > Transport

Israeli spacecraft gets final element before 2019 moon launch

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 10:24 PM

doc738hcfpwj3ltjfw43c4_doc738fmjp9gbk192xwhd1r.jpg
This picture shows a Space IL and Israeli Aerospace Industries spacecraft during a presentation to the media of a "time capsule", intended to travel to the moon with the spacecraft on early 2019, in Yehud, Eastern Tel Aviv, on December 17, 2018.
AFP

[YEHUD] Israeli engineers on Monday added the final element to a spacecraft destined for the moon - a digital time capsule - and said they aimed to land the craft early next year, somewhere between the landing sites of Apollo 15 and 17.

It will be the first mission of its kind since 2013 and, if it is successful, Israel will be the fourth country to carry out a controlled "soft" landing of an unmanned vessel on the moon.

Since 1966, the United States and the former Soviet Union have put around a dozen of them on the moon and China last did so in 2013.

"The spacecraft is completely built, tested ... and will be ready to ship to Cape Canaveral in a few weeks," said Ido Anteby, CEO of the SpaceIL non-profit that has led the project.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Israel has launched satellites before, but this is the first longer-range Israeli spacecraft of its kind.

The craft, called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis, is shaped like a round table with four carbon-fibre legs, stands about 1.5 metres tall and weighs 585 kg- with fuel accounting for two-thirds of that weight.

It will blast off from Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the next few months after an initial December date was pushed back.

The time capsule is a single, space-resilient disc, roughly the size of a CD, holding digital files of children's drawings, photographs and information on Israeli culture and the history of humanity.

"The capsule will remain on the moon and stay in the environment of the moon and maybe in a couple tens of years someone will send a spacecraft to bring it back," Mr Anteby said.

Beresheet is also carrying a device to measure the moon's magnetic fields.

SpaceIL is backed mainly by private donors, including US casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and billionaire Morris Kahn who co-founded Amdocs , one of Israel's biggest high-tech companies.

SpaceIL was founded in 2011 by a group of engineers with a budget of about US$95 million. State-owned defence contractor Israel Aerospace Industries has collaborated in the project.

At 60,000 km above Earth, the spacecraft will split off from the Falcon launch vehicle. It will at first orbit Earth in expanding ellipses and, about two months later, cross into the moon's orbit. It will then slow and carry out a soft landing which should cause no damage to the craft.

"Our landing site is located somewhere between the landing sites of Apollo 15 and Apollo 17," Mr Anteby said. "It's a flat area. But still it has small craters and a lot of boulders."

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing boosts value for Embraer's commercial business to US$5.26b

North-East Line to undergo major renewal project next year

Senior China official urges shift toward fuel-cell vehicles

Hyundai, Kia sued by owners claiming engine defect caused fires

UK signs air service deal with Switzerland for post-Brexit flights

Uber welcomes, unions criticise UK plan to maintain flexible gig economy

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening