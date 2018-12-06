You are here

Home > Transport

Italy's ruling parties at odds over taxing high-emmission cars

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 11:12 PM

doc732ugt6a8dc1710jbd1d_doc72vrd2ygyv4jqwq1klh.jpg
Italy's ruling parties were at odds on Thursday over an amendment to the 2019 budget law, introduced this week, that would raise taxes on traditional fossil-fuelled cars.
EPA

[ROME] Italy's ruling parties were at odds on Thursday over an amendment to the 2019 budget law, introduced this week, that would raise taxes on traditional fossil-fuelled cars.

Late on Tuesday, Italy's Lower House Budget Committee approved subsidies of up to 6,000 euros (S$9,316) for those who buy low-emission vehicles, but at the same time it added a surcharge of up to 3,000 euros on sales of petrol and diesel cars.

The new rules had been encouraged by Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement, a pro-environment party, but on Thursday its coalition partner slammed the planned tax increase.

"I'm absolutely against any new tax on cars, which are already among the most taxed in the whole of Europe," League party leader Matteo Salvini said in an interview with Radio Rai1, adding that people who turned to more polluting models did so out of necessity, not choice.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before forming the government together in June and having a common policy platform, dubbed as "the contract with Italians", the two parties were rivals and they run separately at local elections.

They have been at loggerheads several times since taking power, including over other measures 5-Star opposes in part for environmental concerns, such as the Franco-Italian high-speed rail link, which the League backs.

Luigi Di Maio, also deputy prime minister and leader of the 5-Star, replied to Mr Salvini, saying the government would improve the measures.

"We do not want to harm families in difficulty .. who pick the cheapest car, nor do we want to create a shock to the Italian car market, to manufacturers or their workers," Mr Di Maio said on Facebook.

Changes to the amendment would be agreed with consumer associations, sector trade unions, and car producers, he said.

Electric, hybrid and methane gas-powered cars made up 7 per cent of Italy's car sales last month, according to data provided by foreign car manufacturers association UNRAE.

However, Italy's main car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler does not sell any electric and hybrid cars at present in Europe.

The expansionary budget - contested by Brussels for not respecting European rules - is currently being discussed by parliament and is due to receive a final green light by the end of the year. 

REUTERS

Transport

India urges training to replicate Lion Air crash for Boeing pilots

Norwegian Air struggles to fill planes as fleet grows

Tesla advances China push with 2019 Shanghai production goal

Warren Buffett-backed electric vehicle maker plans battery unit IPO

Nissan hit by new inspection scandal after Ghosn arrest: report

Toyota worries Trump's tariffs could hurt car sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
5 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

doc732qcqfoj911lsjzzjfh_doc6ueaixd2j9yex1403l4.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets

Dec 6, 2018
Garage

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening