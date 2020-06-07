You are here

Home > Transport

Jaguar Land Rover raises 5b yuan loan from Chinese banks

Sun, Jun 07, 2020 - 5:05 PM

[SHANGHAI] Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, has entered into agreements with lenders in China for an unsecured three-year term loan facility of five billion yuan (S$984.9 million), marking its first debt financing in China, it said.

Arthur Yu, JLR's vice-president and China chief financial officer, said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The fundraising comes as the coronavirus pandemic has hit global automakers' supply chains and sales. Sales from China used to account for 25 per cent to 30 per cent of JLR's global sales, but over the past two months make up 50 per cent, Mr Yu said.

The loan facility "can help JLR China better manage cash flow amid the coronavirus epidemic", Mr Yu told reporters on Friday.

JLR, which imports cars and also has a manufacturing partnership in the Chinese eastern city of Changshu with Wuhu-based Chery Automobile, said its China sales in April were level with same period last year, and it saw sales growth in May.

SEE ALSO

Volkswagen considering more cost cuts to cope with downturn

Mr Yu said the company expects sales of China's luxury car segment this year to be level with last year or see slight growth.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 7, 2020 05:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake

[MOSCOW] Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Sunday it planned to maintain a dividend policy of paying out...

Jun 7, 2020 04:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Emerging markets enjoy trillion-dollar week as USD slips

[NEW YORK] The US dollar's bearish turn has opened the floodgates into emerging markets, helping currencies to get...

Jun 7, 2020 04:50 PM
Transport

S Korea to pump 1 trillion won into Korean Air: Yonhap

[SEOUL] South Korea's financial authorities will provide one trillion won (S$1.16 billion) in liquidity to Korean...

Jun 7, 2020 04:47 PM
Banking & Finance

'Never say never' on ECB buying shares: Holzmann

[VIENNA] "Never say never" on the European Central Bank (ECB) one day buying shares rather than government or...

Jun 7, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Ransomware attack on ST Engineering's US unit contained

ST Engineering on Sunday announced that the recent ransomware attack on its US-based subsidiary is an "isolated"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.