You are here

Home > Transport

James Bond to drive electric Aston Martin in new film - media reports

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 9:34 PM

file74gwnxz1u1tpfwkkb3j.jpg
The suave secret agent, played by Daniel Craig, will be taking to the wheel of the luxury car company's new £250,000 (S$451,165) Rapide E, its first electric car, in the 25th Bond movie, the reports said.
SPH

[LONDON] Famous for his high speed car chases, James Bond is hardly an obvious tree hugger. But the world's best known spy has apparently gone green, with British media reporting on Thursday that he is switching to an electric Aston Martin.

The suave secret agent, played by Daniel Craig, will be taking to the wheel of the luxury car company's new £250,000 (S$451,165) Rapide E, its first electric car, in the 25th Bond movie, the reports said.

Aston Martin confirmed it was manufacturing a limited edition of 155 models of the car, but refused to say whether '007' would be driving one in the film due out next year.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported that the decision was spearheaded by the film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga, quoting an insider who described him as a "total tree-hugger".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled 'too PC' (politically correct), but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle," the insider was quoted as saying.

American Fukunaga replaced British director Danny Boyle, who pulled out of the movie last year due to "creative differences".

Craig will be playing Bond for a fifth time in the as yet untitled movie. It is expected to be his last stint as the secret agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953.

Powered by an 800-volt battery system, the Rapide E is expected to have a top speed of 155mph with a 0-60mph acceleration time of under 4 seconds, according to Aston Martin.

But there is one snag - Bond may have to find somewhere to plug in after 200 miles.

Global automakers are planning a $300 billion surge in spending on electric vehicle technology over the next five to 10 years, according to a Reuters analysis.

The growth is driven largely by environmental concerns and government policy, and supported by rapid technological advances that have improved battery cost, range and charging time.

REUTERS

Transport

Audi plans fresh overhaul to regain lost ground to BMW, Mercedes

Boeing 737 Max issue may have broad aviation credit effects: Fitch

Boeing 737 Max deliveries in limbo after deadly crash: sources

SIA sets up S$2b bond programme for senior unsecured debt

Uber nears US$1b spinout of self-driving car unit

Nasa chief acknowledges more trouble with SLS rocket

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening