You are here

Home > Transport

Japan Airlines looks to deepen partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

JAPAN Airlines (JAL) may expand a joint venture with Malaysia Airlines to cover US flights and other Asian routes in the future, the Japanese carrier's president said.

The pair signed a memorandum of understanding for a JV on Malaysia-Japan flights on May 27, but JAL president Yuji Akasaka said that was only part of a deepening partnership between the two, both members of the oneworld alliance.

The Malaysian government is considering whether to shut, sell or refinance its loss-making national carrier, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in March.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JAL, which undertook a successful turnaround after entering bankruptcy in 2010, could provide advice to Malaysia Airlines based on its own experience, Mr Akasaka told reporters on the sidelines of an airline industry conference in Seoul on Sunday.

"We believe what Malaysia Airlines is going through right now is similar to what Japan Airlines went through and we recovered from that situation," he said through a translator.

Mr Akasaka said once the Malaysia-Japan JV was approved by authorities there would be opportunities to extend the partnership, to cover US flights and other Asian routes.

Malaysia Airlines lacks direct flights to the US, but JAL operates a large number of US routes.

Mr Akasaka said it was too early to say whether JAL would consider an equity investment in Malaysia Airlines but future discussions were possible. REUTERS

Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Airlines urge regulators to work together on lifting 737 MAX ban

Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over tariff row

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

BMW's US$1b factory caught in Mexican standoff

Is there finally a fix for Boeing?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The S'pore puzzle

Jun 3, 2019
ASEAN Business

Malaysia facing shortage of talent for digital banking push: Hays

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening