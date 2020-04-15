You are here

Home > Transport

Japan carmakers will recover 'relatively quickly': Goldman Sachs

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200415_HONDA_4089267.jpg
Honda Motor Co was upgraded to a buy rating by the bank, which said its valuation was attractive after a share decline of about 25 per cent this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

THE coronavirus outbreak will reduce Japanese automakers' combined operating profit by 38 per cent this fiscal year, but the manufacturers may rebound faster than they did after the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc said.

Demand could "recover relatively quickly" once the pandemic nears an end, Kota Yuzawa and other analysts wrote in a report. Honda Motor Co was upgraded to a buy rating, from a hold, by the bank, which said its valuation was attractive after a share decline of about 25 per cent this year.

The global auto industry, which was already seeing sputtering sales, is reeling from shutdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the pathogen, which has infected almost two million people across the globe.

With showrooms shut, consumers aren't buying cars and auto supply chains are in disarray, leaving factories idle. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co are among those that have sought financing to weather the storm.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

"Most of the automakers are sufficiently well-placed in terms of net cash and shareholders' equity to weather a steep fall in sales," the analysts wrote. "They should be able to overcome near-term declines in working capital. While circumstances vary, we do not expect across-the-board cuts or suspensions of dividend by automakers."

Operating losses for major Japanese automakers in April-June will probably reach 180 billion yen (S$2.4 billion), according to the bank.

Honda is well positioned for a recovery, however, thanks to "its compelling near-trough valuation post its recent correction, as well as its solid balance sheet, exposure to a recovering China, model cycle benefits, limited Europe CO2 risk, and motorcycle earnings support", the analysts said.

"We also think Subaru Corp looks compelling, as the company's brand strengths are likely to prove advantageous once conditions normalise," said the analysts, who rate the stock a buy.

Nissan's earnings outlook is "challenging" in the near term as it plans to cut jobs, they wrote. Its rating was kept at neutral. Although the automaker is ready to launch new products, "it will take time for this to translate into earnings due to the sharp decline in demand in the US and European markets", they wrote. Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Mazda Motor Corp will all probably suspend dividends in the current fiscal year, according to the bank. BLOOMBERG

Transport

PIL among boxship operators in rough seas as Covid-19 turns off cash flow

Frequency of trains, buses to be cut as public ridership plunges

Raising a distress signal for seafarers caught in virus storm

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam economic zone

Renault to build only electric vehicles for China

India carmaker expects car sales to boom, as private space is seen as safer post-virus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.