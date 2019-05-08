You are here

Home > Transport

Japan finds parts of crashed F35 fighter jet

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190508_AIRCRAFT_3775207.jpg
F-35A fighter aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Nearly a month after a high-tech F-35A plummeted into the sea off the coast of north-eastern Japan, neither the pilot's body, nor the plane's fuselage have been found.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

JAPAN said on Tuesday it had recovered some debris from a stealth fighter jet that crashed in April, but was still looking for the "all-important" memory that could offer clues into the accident.

Nearly a month after the high-tech F-35A plummeted into the sea off the coast of north-eastern Japan, neither the pilot's body, nor the plane's fuselage have been found, said Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Experts say Japan and the US are keen to prevent debris from the plane being recovered by Russia or China, with Mr Iwaya admitting last month there were "a significant amount of secrets that need to be protected" on board. Some debris, including a part of the flight data recorder, were recovered "on or after May 3", Mr Iwaya said, adding: "The Defence Ministry is studying (the parts), but at this point, the all-important memory (of the flight data recorder) has not been recovered."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fighter jet went missing on April 9 while flying 135 kilometres east of Misawa, north-eastern Japan, on a training mission.

The plane lost contact about 30 minutes after taking off from Misawa Air Base with three other aircraft.

It was the first reported case of a crash by an F35-A, according to Japan's Air Self-Defence Force.

Japanese and US search crews have already found the jet's tail.

US and Japanese troops have used data from a Japanese seabed research ship along with a US-chartered special "diving support" vessel for deep-sea operations to pull up the newly discovered parts, Mr Iwaya said. AFP

Transport

Swiber JMs urge creditors to accept Seaspan rescue deal

Work on China's third aircraft carrier 'under way'

LNG, a fuel for the future? Not everyone agrees

Mexico border delays weigh on US investment and factories

BMW quarterly profit tumbles 78%, hit by 1.4b euro legal provision

GM autonomous unit Cruise valued at US$19b in funding round

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening