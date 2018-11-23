Japan prosecutors likely to build new criminal case against Ghosn: Asahi

Japanese prosecutors are likely to build a new criminal case against ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his remuneration by 3 billion yen (S$37.0 million) over three years from fiscal 2015, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

Ghosn and former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly are currently being investigated in a case of alleged conspiracy to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion yen he earned at Nissan over five years from fiscal 2010.

Combined, Ghosn has understated his remuneration at Nissan by around 8 billion yen in the eight years through the fiscal year that ended in March, the paper said, without citing sources.

It did not mention whether a new case would also target Kelly.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested and dismissed from their positions this week over allegations of financial misconduct. A new case would make Ghosn liable for rearrest, Asahi said.

With the duo still in custody, neither man has been able to defend himself publicly against the allegations.

Reuters was not able to contact them. Motonari Otsuru, a former public prosecutor who local media said has been hired as Ghosn's lawyer, was not immediately available to comment.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office could not be reached for comment on Friday, a public holiday in Japan. Nissan declined to comment.

