You are here

Home > Transport

Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 11:18 PM

file78vvkjdzkwk33j294no.jpg
This handout video grab image released by The Istanbul Police Department on Jan 17, 2020, shows Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, as he fled a corruption trial in Japan.Japanese prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for the 2 men and another accomplice
AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese prosecutors Thursday issued arrest warrants for three Americans suspected of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

Ghosn surprised the world, and embarrassed Japanese authorities, when he slipped out of his home in Tokyo in late December and turned up a day later in Lebanon.

Prosecutors want to arrest Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret; his son, Peter Maxwell Taylor, 26; and George Antoine Zayek, 60. The warrant said they helped Ghosn avoid immigration checks and board a private jet in Osaka that took him to Turkey on the first leg of his escape.

They also issued a new warrant for the arrest of Ghosn, who "illegally left the country" without notifying immigration authorities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The document was the first official confirmation by Japanese authorities of some of the details of Ghosn's flight.

SEE ALSO

Japan fights 'hostage justice' accusations

According to the warrant, Michael Taylor and Zayek accompanied Ghosn from Tokyo to Osaka, where they hid him in "portable luggage" and helped smuggle him through a private jet terminal and onto a waiting plane where they accompanied him to Istanbul. Ghosn is believed to have hidden in a large black box typically used for transporting audio equipment.

Michael Taylor is a private-security contractor with extensive contacts in Lebanon dating to the 1980s, when he was deployed to Beirut as part of a team of US Special Forces.

Zayek was born in Lebanon and previously worked with Taylor's Boston-based security company. The arrest warrant was the first public mention of Peter Taylor's involvement. All three are believed to be American citizens, prosecutors said. Michael and Peter Taylor and George Zayek have been in the Middle East since Ghosn's escape, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lawyers for the men could not immediately be reached for comment.

A deputy chief prosecutor, Takahiro Saito, said Peter Taylor had "played an important role in the escape," having met with Ghosn at least seven times in Tokyo, beginning in July and ending on the day of his escape Dec 29.

After the private jet landed in Istanbul, Ghosn is believed to have boarded another private jet flight to Beirut.

The warrants were announced a day after prosecutors raided the Tokyo office of Ghosn's former lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, looking for evidence related to the escape.

NYTimes

Transport

Renault-Nissan can overhaul alliance without ownership change, chairman says

Jaguar Land Rover boss to step down in September

Airlines may face 'steep' drop in earnings, air traffic from virus spread: S&P

SIT, SMRT and SkillsFuture to upskill land transport sector SMEs in tie-up

Two defunct satellites narrowly miss collision: officials

US sees record year for private space sector in 2020

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 10:55 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in...

Jan 30, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall; prior week revised sharply higher

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to continued labour...

Jan 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Government & Economy

US economy misses Trump's 3% growth target in 2019

[WASHINGTON] The US economy missed the Trump administration's 3 per cent growth target for a second straight year,...

Jan 30, 2020 09:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling gains after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

[LONDON] Sterling headed back towards US$1.31 on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.75 per...

Jan 30, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, bringing total to 13

[SINGAPORE] Three more people have tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

UPDATED 1 hour 18 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly