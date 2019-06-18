You are here

Home > Transport

Japan unveils moves to stop car crashes caused by elderly

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 1:12 PM

[TOKYO] Japan announced a series of measures on Tuesday to prevent car accidents caused by elderly drivers, including emergency brakes and vehicle-free zones around schools, following a string of crashes involving children.

One in four people aged 80 or over drives a car every day, the government said in a survey published Tuesday, one of many challenges faced by rapidly ageing Japan.

Japan has been rocked by several tragic incidents involving elderly drivers ploughing into schoolchildren, with suspicions that the ageing motorists had inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

In May, a car smashed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan, killing two toddlers and injuring others. The previous month, a car driven by an 87-year-old man killed a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We should not waste any time in ensuring that children's journeys to school are safe," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told cabinet ministers after the plans were approved.

Tokyo will carry out an "emergency safety inspection" of school commuting routes by the end of September and promote the use of cars with emergency stopping devices to counteract accidental stamping on the accelerator.

The government will also study "various measures, including car-sharing and the introduction of autonomous vehicles on a trial basis in the mountainous countryside", a cabinet secretariat official told AFP.

The National Policy Agency will also consider introducing a new category of driving licence for elderly people, allowing them to operate only cars equipped with emergency stopping devices, she added.

Details of these measures will be fleshed out by the end of March but officials have begun working on policies that can be carried out immediately, she said.

AFP

Transport

Indonesia ferry sinking leaves at least 15 dead

China renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push

Airbus jumps ahead in Paris while Boeing flounders

Heathrow plans staged opening of third runway to cut costs

SMRT, SBS Transit sign MOU with ST Engineering

Boeing crisis, trade tensions cast pall over Paris Airshow

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening