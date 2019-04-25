Japanese court approves Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to leave a Japanese jail after the Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutors' appeal against its decision to allow his release on bail, Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK reported.

[TOKYO] Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to leave a Japanese jail after the Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutors' appeal against its decision to allow his release on bail, Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK reported.

The court earlier approved Ghosn's release on bail of 500 million yen (S$6.09 million). The former auto executive has posted bail and was awaiting the decision on the appeal.

REUTERS