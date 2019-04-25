You are here

Home > Transport

Japanese court approves Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 9:26 PM

doc752qu5lysmwmp7ar8wb_doc74uep4sddqvcokky9do.jpg
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to leave a Japanese jail after the Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutors' appeal against its decision to allow his release on bail, Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK reported.
AFP

[TOKYO] Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to leave a Japanese jail after the Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutors' appeal against its decision to allow his release on bail, Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK reported.

The court earlier approved Ghosn's release on bail of 500 million yen (S$6.09 million). The former auto executive has posted bail and was awaiting the decision on the appeal.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

The BMW M850i coupe is the unicorn you’ve been waiting for

Pricing pressure, tariffs dent Volvo's quarterly profit

Scoot starts sales for flights to four new cities in China

Japan court grants US$4.5m bail to Carlos Ghosn

LTA awards S$64m contract to ST Engineering, Alexander Dennis for three-door buses

Ford bets US$500m on Tesla rival Rivian

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

doc752nfk6cn5i1kkffyefh_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening