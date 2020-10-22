You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to freeze development of SpaceJet regional jet

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 10:49 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to freeze development of its Spacejet regional jet as the coronavirus pandemic erodes its finances and that of the aerospace industry, two people with knowledge of the decision said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the plan would be announced along with a medium-term business plan on Oct 30. The sources declined to be identified because the plan is not yet public.

Spokesmen at MHI declined to comment.

MHI had said in May that it would more than halve the annual development budget for the jet, developed by unit Mitsubishi Aircraft, in the most serious of numerous setbacks for a programme that had already been delayed six times.

Still, the company had said it remained committed to the project, which the Japanese government had promoted as a once-in-a-generation chance for the country to establish itself as a commercial passenger jet maker.

SEE ALSO

Japan's SBI Holdings, Towa Bank to form capital tie-up

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the aviation industry, among them Japan's biggest carrier, ANA Holdings, which was to be a launch customer for the SpaceJet with delivery that had been slated before the end of March 2022.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Malaysia's national airline group offers early retirement scheme

American Airlines posts third straight quarterly loss

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing: executive

Grab's Q3 revenue near pre-Covid level; hiring for senior digibank roles

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

British Airways-owner IAG reports 1.3b euro loss in Q3

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

[LONDON] Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying...

Oct 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng settles dispute with vendor of childcare centre in Australia

MAINBOARD-listed Chip Eng Seng said on Wednesday night that it has reached a settlement over the termination of a...

Oct 22, 2020 10:04 PM
Garage

RedDoorz, seeking to diversity offerings, launches second new brand this year

REDDOORZ, a Singapore-based budget hotel booking platform, on Thursday launched a economy hotel brand in a bid to...

UPDATED 13 min ago
Oct 22, 2020 10:01 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal...

Oct 22, 2020 09:38 PM
Government & Economy

Sunak fires third UK aid salvo in a month for ailing economy

[LONDON] Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak increased the generosity of the UK aid package for businesses...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for