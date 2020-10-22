You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's Narita airport operator says to waive landing fees on all domestic flights

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 12:55 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Narita airport operator said on Thursday it would waive landing and parking fees for all domestic flights, in a bid to support airlines which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure will be applied retroactively from April, the company said in a statement, adding the aviation network needs to be maintained as it is essential for Japan's economy.

While Japanese airlines have seen some rebound in domestic flight demand, helped by a government travel campaign, bookings remain below last year's levels.

That means carriers are burning through cash to maintain jets that are either grounded or flying with too few passengers.

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said earlier on Thursday it was considering revamping its business including reducing its fleet size, as it grapples with a plunge in travel demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Japan to ease entry rules for business trips of up to 3 days: report

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A source had told Reuters that ANA was expected to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen (S$6.51 billion) this fiscal year and cut its fleet of more than 300 aircraft by about 25 to reduce costs.

Separately, the government said last week it would reduce airport landing fees by a record 45 per cent on all domestic flights for seven months through February in government-operated airports, excluding Narita.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla profit doubles as car deliveries surge

GM debuts electric Hummer pickup

Analysts divided over whether Tesla can achieve 2020 goal

COEs end mostly higher on eve of new quota

GM 'going forward' with Nikola partnership talks on trucks

UK's HS1 becomes the country's first renewable-powered railway

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

ISCA recommends practices for auditor independence in non-assurance services

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) on Thursday unveiled a series of recommendations in a bid to...

Oct 22, 2020 12:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

[SINGAPORE] Forested areas greater than the size of the Netherlands have been burned in Indonesia in the past five...

Oct 22, 2020 12:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold retreats as dollar gains, US stimulus hopes wane

[BENGALURU] Gold slipped on Thursday from a more than one-week high hit in the last session, as the US dollar...

Oct 22, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's Sept exports fall 3.86% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports in September dropped by a smaller-than-expected 3.86 per cent from a year earlier, the...

Oct 22, 2020 12:24 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protest leader released after Wednesday arrest

[BANGKOK] One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for