Japan's new auto sales skid 23% y-o-y in June: industry data

[TOKYO] Japanese new auto sales dropped by nearly a quarter in June from a year earlier as consumers continued to hit the brakes on car purchases in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, industry association data showed on Wednesday.

Total vehicle sales fell 23 per cent in June from the same month a year earlier to 347,371 units, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association for dealers of Japan's "kei" mini cars.

