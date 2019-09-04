You are here

Home > Transport

Jet Airways' creditors to recover only $300m-$400m rupees in liquidation scenario

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:30 PM

doc76yklr3pk4k1lu5jg5bq_doc75aemnla2bo1m7ey4arj.jpg
Creditors of India's bankrupt Jet Airways are likely to recover less than 10 per cent of the carrier's total outstanding dues in a liquidation scenario if no suitor succeeds in buying the airline, two sources told Reuters.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Creditors of India's bankrupt Jet Airways are likely to recover less than 10 per cent of the carrier's total outstanding dues in a liquidation scenario if no suitor succeeds in buying the airline, two sources told Reuters.

The airline's financial and operational creditors, who are owed nearly 300 billion Indian rupees (S$5.77 billion) are likely to recover only $300-$400 million rupees from the sale of Jet's assets, the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter, said.

"The expected recovery on owned planes and real estate is $300-400 million rupees after repaying debt tied specifically to those assets," said one of the sources.

The sources, who asked not to be named as they have not been cleared to discuss the matter with media, said Jet currently has some four to six Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and some real estate assets in India, on which there are some outstanding dues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The airline, less than a year ago, was operating a fleet of more than 120 planes that flew to dozens of domestic destinations and international hubs such as Singapore, London and Dubai.

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs and pushing up air fares across the country. It was admitted to bankruptcy court in June after its lenders, led by State Bank of India, failed to agree on a revival plan.

The court-appointed resolution professional, now responsible for the company, declined to comment and said that the focus remains on resolution and not liquidation at this stage. 

REUTERS

 

Transport

Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening reshuffle

COE prices continue to dip across the board

ComfortDelGro rolls out free on-demand buses

How to survive the world's longest flights in style

Boeing not able to respond to regulators on Max at August meeting

Bus, train fares could rise by up to 7% in 2020

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly