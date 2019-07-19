You are here

Home > Transport

Jet Airways' lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 10:46 PM

doc76agad5zkh0mhguw7ur_doc762tllcxjgz1gj80jmg6.jpg
Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer.

In a regulatory filing, bankruptcy resolution firm Grant Thornton said Jet's lenders had also approved the eligibility criteria for potential buyers.

The filing did not say how much interim funding had been approved, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the lenders had agreed to provide US$10 million.

The committee of creditors (CoC), via an electronic voting process, also agreed to appoint SBI Caps to help with the whole resolution process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SBI Caps, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI), previously led an unsuccessful sale process for the airline before it was dragged to bankruptcy court.

The source said Grant Thornton planned to open bidding for the airline on Saturday. The only criterion for bidders will be having a net worth of 10 billion Indian rupees (S$197.5 million), added the source.

This is similar to the parameter used when lenders initially tried to sell the airline. Bidding is likely to be open for 15 days and may be extended if there are no suitors, said the source.

Last month, Jet's creditors, led by SBI, took the airline to bankruptcy court after failing to agree on a revival plan.

Financial creditors, who have the first right to proceeds recovered from a bankruptcy resolution, have submitted claims worth 102 billion rupees out of which 85 billion have been admitted. Apart from this, about 2,400 operational creditors have made claims worth some 123.72 billion rupees, according to reports.

REUTERS

Transport

IndiGo owner sees more flyers after record profit, Jet collapse helps

Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans

BMW names new boss as it looks to speed up electric transition

Southwest Airlines again pushes back 737 Max return date

COE supply for Aug-Oct to shrink significantly

United pushes Boeing for '797' decision as Max crisis drags on

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

doc76ac382se0kqhaz72fi_doc769cqca7dgi13zdf5gdr.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly