Jetstar Asia suspends services for three weeks amid coronavirus travel curbs

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:29 PM

doc79qtgb66la817as03jdt_doc6y3sfbco5yogq6nagz7.jpg
PHOTO: JETSTAR ASIA

[SYDNEY] Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday it would suspend all services for three weeks from March 23 to April 15, amid travel and border restrictions imposed by countries worldwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines around the world have made drastic cuts to their flying schedules, shed jobs and sought government aid after the new restrictions.

Jetstar's parent company Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would cut its international capacity by around 90 per cent until at least the end of May.

Government travel bans, quarantines and a growing fear of becoming infected is bringing flying to a standstill across the globe - and pushing many travel companies to the brink. 

Qantas said it had suffered a “precipitous decline in demand” and any rebound could be months away.

AFP,BLOOMBERG

