Jetstar Asia to cut a quarter of its workforce in July

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

BUDGET carrier Jetstar Asia is cutting a quarter of its workforce in July as part of "difficult but necessary decisions". The majority of the company's current workforce is Singaporean.

The cuts of up to 180 people across all parts of its business affect 26 per cent of...

